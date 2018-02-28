'Biggest ever' airbag recall explained

AUSTRALIA'S "BIGGEST EVER" COMPULSORY VEHICLE RECALL

The government is ordering a national recall of nearly four million cars fitted with Takata airbags

WHAT JUST HAPPENED?

- The government has issued a compulsory recall notice for vehicles fitted with defective Takata airbags which have caused injuries and fatalities.

- It is one of the largest and most significant recalls in Australia's history, involving four million cars with defective airbags - that's two-in-seven cars on the road.

- The decision follows a recommendation from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission on the back of an extensive investigation and consultation process.

- An earlier voluntary recall process was deemed ineffective.

WHAT'S THE PROBLEM?

- High levels of moisture penetrating the airbag can alight the propelling mechanism too quickly, causing metal fragments to explode outwards.

- There has been one death and one case of serious injury in Australia as a result of the faulty deployment of the airbags.

- Worldwide, there have been at least 23 deaths and more than 230 serious injuries reported associated with the airbags.

- Takata alpha airbags are an immediate and critical safety risk with people advised not to drive cars containing them.

- Other high-risk airbags will be determined by three factors: age, the location of the vehicle (in areas of high heat or humidity), and the location of the airbag in the vehicle.

WHO PAYS?

- Vehicle manufacturers will be required to cover the full cost of replacement.

WHO WILL BE IMPACTED?

- The compulsory recall will capture approximately 2.3 million vehicles that still have a defective airbag that needs replacement.

- The order affects vehicles made by Ford, GM Holden, Mercedes Benz, Tesla, Jaguar, Land Rover, Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, BMW, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ferrari, GMC, Honda, Jeep, Lexus, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota, Volvo and Hino Trucks.

BUT LABOR CALLED FOR A COMPULSORY RECALL IN AUGUST 2017?

- The government only received the recommendation from the ACCC earlier in February.

- ACCC chairman Rod Sims says "it couldn't have been done any faster".

- Assistant Minister to the Treasurer Michael Sukkar: "I don't think anyone who understands the process could have accused us of dragging the chain."

- Labor frontbencher Tim Hammond: "It is an indictment of this government that they have taken so long to pull the trigger on a compulsory recall."

WHAT HAPPENS NOW?

- Manufacturers, dealers, importers and other suppliers will be required to locate and replace Takata airbags in a staggered recall by December 31, 2020.

- Recall notices will indicate and fit into three categories of severity: critical, active and future.

- Car owners are urged to check the Product Safety Australia website or their vehicle manufacturer's website to see if the recall applies to them.