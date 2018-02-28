Donut King owner RFG delays profit report

Donut King's embattled parent company, Retail Food Group, is in a trading halt after announcing the release of its half-year earnings report has been delayed.

Retail Food Group, which also owns the Gloria Jean's, Crust Pizza and Michel's Patisserie chains, says it is waiting for its auditor to sign off on the report, which may not be until Friday.

The company's shares, which have halved in value since media reports in early December accusing RFG of mistreating franchisees and charging exorbitant costs to boost company profits, last traded at $2.04 on Tuesday.