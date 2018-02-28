US tax cuts a clear positive: Treasury

Treasury Secretary John Fraser says the impact of the US corporate tax cuts so far has been a "clear positive" with the likes of the International Monetary Fund raising its economic growth forecasts.

Mr Fraser told a Senate hearing on Wednesday lower corporate tax cuts foster better economic growth and lead to higher real wages because it encourages productivity.

He said as a result of the changes in the US and other countries, Australia will have one of the highest corporate tax rates amongst advanced economies.

"In a competitive world for corporate capital flows this represents a challenge," he said.

The Turnbull government's tax plan would reduce the company tax rate to 25 per cent from 30 per cent for all businesses over the next decade, but looks set to be blocked in the Senate.

Mr Fraser declined to comment on this potential political deadlock.

Asked whether the budget would still return to surplus by mid-2021 if the government proceeds with its planned business tax cuts, Mr Fraser said: "Absolutely."