News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Revealed: The full list of cars being recalled over exploding airbags
Is your car on the airbag recall list? Faulty vehicles revealed

U.S. subpoenas Mallinckrodt for information on opioid painkillers

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - Pharmaceutical company Mallinckrodt Plc on Tuesday said that it had received a grand jury subpoena from federal prosecutors in Florida seeking documents related to generic drugs it produces that contain the opioid painkiller oxymorphone.

The drugmaker disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it received a subpoena on Jan. 27 seeking documents related to the company's distribution, marketing and sale of oxymorphone generic products.



(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Tom Brown)

Back To Top
feedback