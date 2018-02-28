Defence boss Ray Griggs: no policy breach

Australia's second-highest ranking military boss did not breach any Defence Department policies when he married a fellow naval officer after divorcing his first wife.

Vice Admiral Ray Griggs committed no breach of Defence policy when he married a colleague.

A Senate estimates hearing on Wednesday was told two investigations were carried out into the "changed personal circumstances" of Vice Chief of the Defence Force, Vice Admiral Ray Griggs.

"We're talking about family separation, it's deeply personal, it's emotive," Chief of Defence Force Mark Binskin told the hearing.

He said it wasn't in the best interests of individuals involved to canvass the details.

"Two independent reviews provided me advice there was no breach of defence policy."