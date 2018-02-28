News

Tyson Foods sentenced after September guilty plea

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc's poultry unit was sentenced in federal court in Missouri on Tuesday after pleading guilty in September to two criminal charges stemming from discharged feed supplement at a company facility, the U.S. Justice Department said.

Tyson Poultry had agreed to pay a $2 million criminal fine, serve two years of probation and pay $500,000 to help clean up affected waters after the 2014 spill at the Missouri facility.


(Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

