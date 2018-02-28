News

Minister denies tobacco interest conflict

AAP

The deputy Nationals leader denies she has a conflict of interest as regional health minister despite her party accepting donations from the tobacco industry.

Philip Morris Limited gave more than $15,000 to the National Party in 2016-17, but Bridget McKenzie insists donations are a matter for the party organisation.

Asked whether she had a conflict of interest given she has responsibility for rural health, Senator McKenzie told a committee: "I don't ... I know the work that we're doing to decrease tobacco usage in this country".

