Aust shares take cue from US sell-off

The Australian share market has slipped in early trade, taking the cue from a sell-off on Wall Street, as the Federal Reserve chair's hawkish comments revived worries about US interest rate hikes.

The Australian share market has followed the global trend and opened lower.

The benchmark S&P/ASX200 index was down 0.4 per cent after the first half-hour of trade, weighed down by losses in healthcare, energy and mining sectors.

CMC Markets chief analyst Ric Spooner expects the US sell-down will be reflected on the ASX and Asian markets.

"It remains to be seen whether markets will require more evidence on inflation to push (US bond) yields meaningfully higher," he said.

"Mr Powell's comments also led to further strength in the US dollar. This led to commodity prices being sold and will be a negative for mining and energy stocks."

Overnight, US stocks suffered their biggest daily drop since the sell-off three weeks ago after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell revived fears there may be more than three US interest rate increases this year.

Powell gave an upbeat view on the US economy and said data had strengthened his confidence on inflation, boosting probability that the central bank will squeeze in a fourth rate hike in 2018.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average later closed down 1.16 per cent, while the S&P 500 lost 1.27 per cent.

Locally, materials stocks have been a significant drag, with BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto down nearly one per cent each, while gold miners Newcrest and Evolution were each down more than one per cent.

Local energy stocks, including Woodside, Caltex and Origin Energy were also lower after oil prices dipped for the first time in five days.

Healthcare stocks weighed heavily on the index, led by a steep fall in Ramsay Health Care shares.

Shares in Australia's largest private hospital operator were down 6.8 per cent at $63.22 after it reported a 3.7 per cent slide in first-half profit and said its European market would continue to be challenging.

Among companies reporting results on Wednesday, Harvey Norman shares slid 12.7 per cent to $3.99 after its half-year net profit fell 19.3 per cent to $207.7 million, while Bega shares were down 3.4 per cent to $7.08 despite the dairy processor reporting a 31 per cent jump in half-year profit.

Meanwhile, the Australian dollar has been hammered after the US dollar lifted on US Fed chairman's more hawkish stance.

The local currency was trading at 77.95 US cents at 1030 AEDT on Wednesday, from 78.48 on Tuesday.

ON THE ASX:

* At 1030 AEDT, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 was down 26.5 points, or 0.44 per cent, at 6,030.4 points.

* The broader All Ordinaries index was down 28.4 points, or 0.46 per cent, at 6,130.9 points.

* The SPI200 futures contract was down 26 points or 0.43 per cent at 6,010 points.

* National turnover was 638 million securities traded worth $917 million.