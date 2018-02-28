Harvey Norman HY profit falls 19pct

Furniture and electronics retailer Harvey Norman's half-year net profit has fallen 19.3 per cent to $207.7 million despite a lift in sales due to an increase in wage costs and tighter margins.
Harvey Norman shares had plunged 13 per cent to $3.975 at 1045 AEDT, their lowest level since November.
In the six months to December 31, Harvey Norman's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, impairment and amortisation was $377.8 million, down 12.2 per cent on the same period a year ago.
Company-operated store sales revenue was up 4.7 per cent to $1.02 billion and franchise sales up 4.8 per cent to $3 billion, while the company cut its interim dividend by two cents to 12 cents a share, fully franked.