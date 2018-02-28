News

Noni B HY profit quadruples to $11.8m

AAP /

Women's fashion retailer Noni B has more than quadrupled its half-year net profit to $11.8 million.

The parent company of Noni B, Rockmans and W Lane retail chains has also lifted revenue for the six months to December 31 by 35 per cent to $193.2 million with like-for-like sales up three per cent on the same period a year ago.

It has declared a fully franked interim dividend of nine cents a share - just the second distribution since 2014 following the group's final dividend of four cents paid in October.

