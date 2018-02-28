Cops examine benched border boss coverage

Police are investigating how the contents of two confidential reports into the conduct of the sidelined Australian Border Force boss ended up in the media.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says he was "very disappointed" to see the material published in newspapers, as ABF commissioner Roman Quaedvlieg insists "there are always two or more versions of events".

Mr Quaedvlieg faces an imminent decision by Attorney-General Christian Porter on whether he should be sacked over abuse of power allegations.

Mr Porter is weighing up two reports - one from the corruption watchdog and one from the head of the public service - into allegations the commissioner abused his position by helping his partner secure work at Sydney Airport.

The Daily Telegraph reports the two reports contain allegations Mr Quaedvlieg sent salacious text messages to the younger woman while she was applying for a job in his organisation.

Mr Turnbull is unhappy the contents of the reports found their way onto the front page.

"I was very disappointed to see that material in the newspaper today, and I understand that the AFP are already investigating that," the prime minister told reporters in Canberra on Wednesday.

"You know, we take confidentiality in these matters very seriously, and we will see what the AFP is able to turn up."

Mr Turnbull is also disappointed with how long the investigation has taken, but expects a final decision within weeks.

"As you can understand it's a matter that has to be dealt with by public service processes," he said.

Mr Quaedvlieg was given nearly four weeks over Christmas to respond to the report produced by the head of the public service.

"I've had fair opportunity to provide a response, yes, absolutely. And I'm also assured that my response has gone to the attorney-general in an unabridged form," he told Fairfax Media.

"My view of this, as it has always been, is that there are always two or more versions of events, or different interpretations of information."

He declined to say what he had said in his response "other than to point out that I have always strenuously denied the allegations".

Mr Quaedvlieg has been on paid leave since May last year, earning roughly $500,000 while off work.