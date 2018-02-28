New York (AFP) - The New York Times is preparing a weekly news television show, the latest effort to broaden the audience for the big US daily.

New York Times preparing weekly TV show

The newspaper confirmed Tuesday it is in talks with cable channels and online platforms on which the planned 30-minute show could run, according to Sam Dolnick, an assistant managing editor.

No specific timetable was announced for the show, which is expected to showcase the New York-based daily's investigations and reporting.

A number of Times journalists are expected to participate in the project, according to CNN, which first reported the plans.

The Times, which already streams its own podcasts, would not be the first newspaper to venture into television.

In 1988, USA Today launched a daily television news broadcast that was pulled after 14 months.

Newer online services like Vice combine traditional news with television, including an HBO show called "Vice News Tonight."

The Times has been transitioning increasingly to digital as more readers turn away from print.

In its latest quarterly update, the Times said it added 157,000 net digital subscriptions in the final three months of the year, which pushed subscription revenue for the full year to more than $1 billion.