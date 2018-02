Bega Cheese's half-year net profit has jumped by 31.1 per cent to $20.6 million, helped by a strong improvement from its Tatura milk operations in Victoria.

Revenue for the six months to December 31 has risen 13.5 per cent to $705.2 million, boosted by the acquisition of the Mondelez grocery business and higher milk processing volumes.

The company has declared a fully-franked interim dividend of 5.5 cents a share, up 0.5 cent from a year ago.