Virgin Aust to stay on ASX as loss narrows

Virgin Australia has decided against delisting from the ASX and has slashed the airline's first-half loss, reporting its best underlying result for a decade.

Chairman Elizabeth Bryan says talks with major shareholders had led the board to decide against the privatisation proposal floated at the carrier's annual general meeting.

Virgin Australia's underlying pre-tax profit for the six months to December 31 has more than doubled to $102.5 million - representing its best underlying performance in 10 years - while net loss has narrowed by 71.5 per cent to $10.3 million.