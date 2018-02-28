News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Deadly granny flat fire 'deliberately lit' (clone 39341965)
Parents plea for answers after son burned alive in 'deliberately lit' fire

Virgin Aust to stay on ASX as loss narrows

AAP /

Virgin Australia has decided against delisting from the ASX and has slashed the airline's first-half loss, reporting its best underlying result for a decade.

Chairman Elizabeth Bryan says talks with major shareholders had led the board to decide against the privatisation proposal floated at the carrier's annual general meeting.

Virgin Australia's underlying pre-tax profit for the six months to December 31 has more than doubled to $102.5 million - representing its best underlying performance in 10 years - while net loss has narrowed by 71.5 per cent to $10.3 million.

Back To Top
feedback