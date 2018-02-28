Impairments hit Adelaide Brighton profit

Adelaide Brighton's full-year profit has slipped 2.3 per cent to $182 million after the cement and masonry supplier made $17.7 million of provisions related to its discovery it had been underpaid for some supplies.

The company says revenue for the 12 months to December 31 jumped 11.7 per cent to $1.56 billion thanks to acquisitions and strong demand for construction supplies in east coast markets, but the bottom line was hit by the previously announced impairments.

Adelaide Brighton says demand had also picked up in South Australia due to infrastructure construction, and stabilised in Western Australia, and forecasts higher sales volumes for cement and clinker as well as pre-mixed concrete and aggregates.