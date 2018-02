Ramsay Health Care's first-half net profit has dropped 3.7 per cent to $246.5 million, mainly due to provisions for a centralisation program being implemented at its French operations.

The country's largest private hospital operator says revenue for the six months to December 31 has grown three per cent to $4.45 billion.

The company has declared a fully franked interim dividend of 57.5 cents per share, up from 53 cents a year ago.