News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Deadly granny flat fire 'deliberately lit' (clone 39341965)
Parents plea for answers after son burned alive in 'deliberately lit' fire

Amazon set to buy Ring in a deal valued at over $1 billion: source

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc is set to buy privately held Ring for more than $1 billion, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, as the tech giant looks to expand into the home security space.

Amazon set to buy Ring in a deal valued at over $1 billion: source

Amazon set to buy Ring in a deal valued at over $1 billion: source

Santa Monica, California-based Ring's products include security cameras and video doorbells.
"Ring's home security products and services have delighted customers since day one. We're excited to work with this talented team and help them in their mission to keep homes safe and secure," an Amazon spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco and Gregory Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Back To Top
feedback