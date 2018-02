Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull signed a coalition agreement with new Nationals leader Michael McCormack on Monday, shortly after he took over the top job.

Mr Turnbull says the agreement - which has never been publicly released - contained exactly the same terms as the one he signed with previous leader Barnaby Joyce.

"And which, I might say, is the same terms it's been in more or less for a very long time," he told reporters in Canberra on Wednesday.