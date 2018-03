Oakleigh Plate winner Russian Revolution has been retired from racing and will take up stud duties at Newgate Farm in NSW.

The four-year-old claimed his second Group One sprint on Saturday with his Oakleigh Plate victory at Caulfield.

Trained by Peter and Paul Snowden, Russian Revolution also won the 2017 Galaxy at Rosehill where he beat stablemate Redzel.

Russian Revolution is a son of champion sire Snitzel and retires with seven wins from 11 starts and prize money in excess of $1.2 million.