International markets roundup

NEW YORK: US stocks have fallen sharply after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's comments on strengthening economy and inflation boosted bets the central bank would squeeze in a fourth rate hike this year.

In his prepared remarks, Powell had hinted that the central bank would stick to its current path of gradual rate hikes, but his comments during a congressional testimony that recent data increased his confidence in rising inflation spooked the market.

The benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields rose to a session high of 2.919 per cent, and the US dollar rose.

The CBOE Volatility index, better known as Wall Street's fear gauge, jumped to 17.36 points, posting it biggest gain in more than two weeks.

At 12:30 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.42 per cent at 25,601.84. The S&P 500 fell 0.63 per cent to 2,761.95 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.84 per cent to 7,359.46.

LONDON: M&A activity spiced up a choppy European trading session on Tuesday as Comcast made a surprise counterbid for pay-TV group Sky, sending its shares soaring.

The pan-European STOXX 600 closed down 0.2 per cent at 382.26 points.

Shares in Sky jumped more than 20.5 per cent on the back of Comcast's $US31 billion offer, which could scupper Fox's plan to buy out Sky and sell it to Walt Disney.

That takeover has already been delayed by concerns for media plurality in Britain and whether Murdoch would be a "fit and proper" owner of such an important broadcaster.

Sky shares were trading well above Comcast's offer price, suggesting some investors expect Fox/Disney to come back with a higher offer.

Germany's DAX fell 0.29 per cent to close at 12,490.73.

Comcast's bid for pay-TV group Sky and strong results from housebuilder Persimmon helped keep Britain's FTSE 100 on an even keel, as investors digested the first public comments from new Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell.

Market reaction over Powell's nod to "gradual" rate increases was muted. "Gradual" has been the operative word since the Fed began raising rates under Powell's predecessor, Janet Yellen, in late 2015.

Britain's top share index closed down 0.1 per cent, with Sky soaring 20.5 per cent as investors priced in a possible bidding war for the company following Comcast's surprise move. Rival broadcaster ITV rose 1 per cent.

The FTSE100 closed 0.10 per cent lower at 7,282.45.

TOKYO: Asian shares extended their recovery on Tuesday, hitting a three-week high as US borrowing costs eased ahead of the Fed chair's highly-anticipated first congressional testimony later in the day, before China markets turned lower.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5 per cent, building on its bounce from a two-month low touched on February 9.

It has now recouped more than 60 per cent of its losses from a sharp global rout in early February.

Japan's Nikkei rose 1.07 per cent to 22,389.86, a three-week high.

China stocks ending up snapping a six-session winning streak, led lower by real estate and resource firms, as investors booked profits after a recent strong rally.

Market participants continued to ponder the impact of certain amendments in the wording of China's constitution.

China's ruling Communist Party on Sunday set the stage for President Xi Jinping to stay in office indefinitely, with a proposal to remove a constitutional clause limiting presidential service to just two terms in office.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng closed 0.73 per cent lower at 31,268.66.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 1.13 per cent at 3,292.07, while the blue-chip CSI300 index lost 1.44 per cent to 4,058.98.

WELLINGTON: The S&P/NZX 50 index increased 0.4 per cent, to 8,370.07.