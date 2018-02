JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre, revered as the site of Jesus's crucifixion and burial, will reopen its doors after Israel backtracked on Tuesday from a tax plan and proposed property legislation that prompted a three-day protest.

A statement issued by Christian leaders in Jerusalem said the church would reopen on Wednesday morning.



(Reporting by Mustafa Abu Ganeyeh)