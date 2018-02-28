Roche says hemophilia drug Hemlibra wins EU approval

News

Reuters
Reuters /

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss group Roche said on Tuesday the European Commission has approved its drug Hemlibra for people with hemophilia A who have developed resistance to standard treatments.

The approval was expected after a panel recommended it last month. The drug was already approved in the United States last year.
Hemlibra is among the new medicines that the Basel-based pharmaceuticals maker hopes will offset falling sales of its three biggest drugs, Rituxan, Avastin and Herceptin. Some analysts expect peak Hemlibra sales of more than $4 billion a year.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, Editing by Michael Shields)

