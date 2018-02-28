Magpies would love to land Lynch AFL deal

Collingwood would love to recruit Tom Lynch, with the Magpies only in the market for an AFL power forward if he is top-shelf.

Collingwood are only interested in boosting their forward line with a recruit of Tom Lynch's level.

Nathan Buckley's side are making no secret of their potential interest in the Gold Coast co-captain, who becomes a free agent at the end of the season.

Speaking at Tuesday night's club annual general meeting, Collingwood football manager Geoff Walsh spoke about their recruiting and mentioned Lynch.

"The power forward, unless they're at the absolute elite level of the spectrum, their influence in the game has lessened now," Walsh said.

"We'll run quite a few of our bigger mids through (attack) as clubs are tending to do.

"While we would love Tom Hawkins (from Geelong), or Lynch from the Gold Coast, because they're proven track performers in the power forward area ... we'll adapt to what we've got at the moment."

Collingwood's attack is a work in progress, with key forward Darcy Moore training in defence during the pre-season.

Swingman Ben Reid and Tyson Goldsack played as tall forward options last week in an intraclub hit-out.

"You've got to kick goals to win the game, we understand that and we have struggled to kick goals," Walsh said.

"We haven't so much struggled to kick goals because we can't get the ball in there, but our conversion has been down, particularly in 2017."

Earlier on Tuesday, Collingwood midfielder Adam Treloar backed Reid as a regular in attack.

While Reid can play at either end of the ground, he has made his name more as a defender.

"With Reidy, the biggest thing is when he went forward for us last year, especially late in the season, he was awesome," Treloar said.

"He either kicked the goal, brought the ball to ground or created a contest for us."