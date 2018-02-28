Moses and Norman still on the up for Eels

Mitchell Moses has issued a dire warning to Parramatta's NRL rivals, declaring his combination with Corey Norman is only going to get better in 2018.

Mitchell Moses (centre) says his combination with Corey Norman (left) will only get better in 2018.

Moses and Norman steered the Eels into their first finals series in eight years last season, keeping a 9-4 record after the former arrived at the club almost halfway through the year.

The 23-year-old admits even he himself was surprised by how well the pair had combined in their first season, but said their partnership would advance even further after their first pre-season together.

"It's definitely got a lot better," Moses told AAP.

"As a halfback coming in 10 games into the season, for us to work up some combinations and what we did last year was pretty good seeing as we didn't have anything to do with each other before that.

"We've had a full pre-season under our belt together now, we're really excited and things can only get better."

The Eels' attack, led by Moses and Norman with Bevan French and Clinton Gutherson at the back, has seen the Eels enter the season with more hype around them than in any year since the Jarryd Hayne-inspired run to the 2009 grand final.

Eels legend Peter Sterling has said Norman and Moses can finally be the pair to put Parramatta back in the mix for a drought-breaking title, after he last led the club to a premiership in 1986.

While Moses admitted it had been hard not to hear about the outside expectation surrounding the team, he said he wasn't having trouble dealing with any perceived pressure.

"It's hard not to (hear the hype). We're pretty excited with what we have to do here and what we can do," Moses said.

"I've just taken a real relaxed approach into this pre-season. I haven't felt like there is any pressure on me or things like that."

Moses also revealed his mindset was still benefiting from spending last year's World Cup playing for Lebanon under new NSW State of Origin coach Brad Fittler.

"Freddy was outstanding for my footy and as a person," Moses said.

"For that amount of period I have stuff to do with him he was massive for me on the field but also off the field in how I carried myself.

"Even just speaking and things like that, he was big for me that way. He was big for me and I can really take a lot of things out of that World Cup and bring it to Parramatta."