Hawks aim to fill Hodge's boots in AFL

Ryan Burton and his fellow Hawthorn defenders must channel their inner Luke Hodge this AFL season.

Hawthorn will be without defensive linchpin Luke Hodge who has moved to Brisbane this AFL season.

Hodge's departure from the Hawks leaves a gaping hole in their back line that is tough to replace.

Over the last couple of years, the four-time premiership star had become as prominent for his on-field coaching of young teammates such as Burton as he was famous for his toughness and ability.

After retiring last year, Hodge was lured to Brisbane by Chris Fagan for exactly the sort of defensive general's role he had filled at the Hawks.

Burton said it was up to all the Hawthorn defenders to help out.

"Ben Stratton's a leader so he'll try to take up a bit of what Hodgey has done," Burton said of their back line.

"It's hard to replace someone like that, but all of us have gone up another level this year.

"I feel like we can try to take a little bit of Hodgey each and do our best to hold our own down back."

Burton has spent time with the forwards during the pre-season, but expects to return to defence ahead of round one.

He was outstanding last season, playing 20 games.

The 21-year-old finished fourth in the club best and fairest and was runner-up to Essendon's Andrew McGrath in the Rising Star.

He said Hodge had been massive for himself and the other youngsters at the back.

"Playing the last two years with him helped me, Kaiden Brand, Blake Hardwick and James Sicily, he helped us out quite a bit," Burton said.

"Playing down there without him will be a little bit different but we have some other senior players, James Frawley and Ben Stratton, coming back for the start of the season so hopefully we can continue where we left off."