Govt helps unis on accreditation costs

Professional bodies that accredit university courses should only look at factors specific to their specialist area and not double up on matters examined by the sector's regulator, the federal government has been told.

The government has agreed to the three recommendations of a review of professional accreditation, released on Wednesday, including that it legislate a code of practice.

This would limit professional accreditation to profession-specific matters rather than looking at things like university governance, general student support and management of facilities that are already overseen by the Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency.

The regulator will also help accrediting bodies to work more effectively and efficiently with universities.

Professional accreditation is mostly managed by peak bodies of industries and is required on courses where graduates need to be registered by that body to practice - fields such as engineering, accountancy, nursing and architecture.

Some universities say it can cost them up to $100,000 to do the accreditation processes in years when major courses are up for review.

Education Minister Simon Birmingham hopes these fixes will give the professional accreditation system the tune-up it sorely needs.

"I acknowledge that accreditation can place a regulatory and financial burden on higher education providers, and on those in the professions who are called on to manage accreditation assessments," he is expected to tell a Universities Australia conference on Wednesday afternoon.

"Students and parents write to me, and my parliamentary colleagues raise with me, concerns students have finding work placements that are part of course and accreditation requirements and that graduates have finding their qualification may not meet accreditation requirements."