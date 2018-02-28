McCaffrey eager to lock down Brumbies spot

Returning flanker Lachlan McCaffrey is determined to lock down a spot in the Brumbies XV on the back of a starring off the bench performance against the Sunwolves.

Lachlan McCaffrey is eager to lock down a Brumbies spot after playing in England.

The 27-year-old is back in Super Rugby this year after departing the ACT team for the English premiership in 2014.

Rio Olympian Tom Cusack was rewarded with the No.7 spot for the season opener as Wallabies star David Pocock recovers from injury, relegating McCaffrey to the bench.

But the former Waratahs and Western Force player found himself into the action earlier than expected after blindside flanker Rob Valetini went down with a serious knee injury 20 minutes in.

McCaffrey scored a try and set up another in the Brumbies' 32-25 triumph.

"The 6 or 8 (spot) for myself, I would love to lock down one of them because it's a bit hard if you're swapping and changing each, so that's a goal," McCaffrey said.

"It's unfortunate for young Rob who got injured early. He had a really good pre-season and it's sad to see a young future star getting injured like that."

McCaffrey said he had become a better player on the back of time with London Welsh and Leicester Tigers.

"I had a some great coaches over there like Aaron Mauger (at Leicester) that really helped my game," McCaffrey said.

"The seasons over there are long, so you play sort of 30, 40 games in a year, which helps player development."

McCaffrey said the under-fire Queensland Reds would present a stern challenge on Friday night after their below-par outing against the Melbourne Rebels .

"They've (the Reds) got some good backrowers there that can all play different options at 6, 7 or 8," McCaffrey said.

"At Suncorp (Stadium), especially, the forward pack will be really strong and physical."