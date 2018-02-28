Tasmanian leaders to clash in final debate

Tasmania's two major party leaders will go head-to-head for the final time ahead of Saturday's election.

Premier Will Hodgman and Labor Opposition Leader Rebecca White will make their pitch to voters at a Hobart Town Hall Peoples' Forum on Wednesday night.

The Liberal government is on track to win a slender majority, according to an EMRS poll of 1000 voters released on Tuesday.

Their popularity is at 46 per cent, compared to Labor's 34.

Political analyst Kevin Bonham believes it will translate to 13 Liberal seats - the amount required to form a majority government - on March 3, with Labor winning 10 and the Greens two.

Mr Hodgman is the state's preferred leader, with 48 per cent of support compared to Ms White's 41 points.

Greens support has dropped off, with the party likely to lose one of its three seats.

Backing for the Jacqui Lambie Network (JLN) - no longer rated a chance of picking up a seat in the state's north - has halved from eight per cent to four.