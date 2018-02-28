News

The boot camp where parents are sending their tech-addicted children

Russia 'both arsonist and firefighter' in Syria: U.S. general

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Russia is playing a destabilizing role in Syria and acting as "both arsonist and firefighter" in the country, the head of U.S. Central Command said on Tuesday.

"Diplomatically and militarily, Moscow plays both arsonist and firefighter, fueling tensions among all parties in Syria... then serving as an arbitrator, to resolve disputes, attempting to undermine and weaken each party's bargaining positions," U.S. Army General Joseph Votel said during a House of Representatives Armed Services Committee hearing.


(Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

