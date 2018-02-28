Comcast will ask Brussels to examine proposed offer for Sky

LONDON (Reuters) - Comcast Corp <CMCSA.O> will ask regulators in Brussels to look at its proposed $31 billion offer for Sky <SKYB.L> after it made an approach to the British company, a spokesman for the company said on Tuesday.

The U.S. cable group confirmed its interest in Sky earlier on Tuesday and said the move, which did not constitute a firm offer, was designed to start the regulatory process because it sees a narrow window in which it can secure a takeover, before Rupert Murdoch's Fox <FOXA.O> seals its bid for Sky.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Alistair Smout)