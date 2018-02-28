The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

Factbox: Trump on Twitter (Feb 27) - Clinton, Judge Ken Starr

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.



@realDonaldTrump :



- "He's got a very good point. Somebody in the Justice Department has a treasure trove of evidence of Mrs. Clinton's criminality at her own hands, or through others, that ought to be investigated. I fully agree with the President on that." @judgenapolitano on @marthamaccallum Show [0659 EST]



- "I've been skeptical about the collusion and obstruction claims for the last year. I just don't see the evidence....in terms of the collusion, it's all a bit implausible based on the evidence we have." Jonathan Turley on @FoxNews [0728 EST]



- "We've seen NO EVIDENCE OF COLLUSION....I have seen nothing, the firing of James Comey and all of the aftermath, that suggests that the President has obstructed justice because he’s exercising his power as the President of the U.S. I just don’t see it." Judge Ken Starr [0745 EST]



- WITCH HUNT! [0749 EST]



-- Source link: (http://bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (http://bit.ly/2jpEXYR)



