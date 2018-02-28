Dementia patients, carers must reach out

An estimated 425,000 Australians will be living with dementia in 2018, prompting calls for families and carers to reach out for support.

Updated estimates on the prevalence of dementia in Australia have been released by Dementia Australia and show every day 250 people will be diagnosed with the brain disease.

The figures are based on a reported released in 2017 by The National Centre for Social and Economic Modelling NATSEM (2016) Economic Cost of Dementia in Australia 2016-2056.

That report predicted dementia rates would soar to 536,000 people by 2025 and more than 1.1 million people by 2056.

With no cure, Dementia Australia CEO Maree McCabe says the right support can make a life-changing difference to people living with the condition.

"There is a perception in the community that nothing can be done following a diagnosis of dementia," Ms McCabe said.

This is far from the truth, says Ms McCabe.

"Good support and services can help people cope better with the uncertainty and changes that come with dementia," she said.

The right services can also help people to reconnect and re-establish relationships, improving their emotional well-being, says Ms McCabe.

"Social engagement and keeping physically and mentally active are also key in contributing to better health and lifestyle outcomes following a diagnosis of dementia."