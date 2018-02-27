France's Le Drian to pressure Russia on aid for Syria's Ghouta

By John Irish

MOSCOW (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Tuesday he wanted specific measures from his Russian counterpart to enforce a U.N.-backed ceasefire so that aid could be delivered to Syria's eastern Ghouta.

Russia, which backs the Syrian government, ordered a daily truce from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (0700 GMT to 1200 GMT) and the creation of a "humanitarian corridor" to let civilians leave the area, the last major rebel stronghold near Damascus.

But the Russian initiative has no scope for humanitarian aid deliveries to the area, something the United Nations and Western countries say is vital.

Le Drian said he would raise the matter in talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov later on Tuesday.

”Russia is one of the only actors that can get the regime to implement the resolution,” Le Drian said, in opening remarks to Lavrov.

Le Drian said he wanted a detailed discussion of how the latest U.N. resolution on Syria could be fully implemented and to talk about the possibility of evacuating "the most injured" from the area.

A French diplomatic source said the short-term ceasefire announced by the Russians was not encouraging.

“It is not good," the source said. "We aren’t going to do half a ceasefire. It’s the full U.N. resolution that needs to be implemented.”

The Russian military on Tuesday accused rebels in Ghouta of raining mortar fire down on the evacuation route opened to allow civilians to leave the conflict zone, something the rebels denied.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia regretted the situation unfolding in Ghouta and said Moscow would continue to work to try to help civilians leave the area despite what he called "provocations" from rebels.



