Reds' Tui cops three-week Super Rugby ban

Queensland Reds lock Lukhan Tui has joined his captain and fellow Wallabies forward Scott Higginbotham in copping a three-match suspension from Super Rugby.

Queensland Reds' Lukhan Tui has been handed a three-week ban for a lifting tackle on Will Genia.

Referee Brendon Pickerill last Friday issued a yellow card to Tui for a lifting tackle on Will Genia during the first half of the Melbourne clash, which the Rebels won 45-19.

Tui was later cited and that was upheld on Tuesday by the three-man judicial committee chaired by Michael Heron QC.

"The judicial committee deemed the act of foul play merited a low end entry point of six weeks due to an absence of intention and other contributing factors," Heron said in a SANZAAR statement on Tuesday night.

"However, taking into account mitigating factors including the player's excellent disciplinary record and his guilty plea at the earliest possible opportunity, the judicial committee reduced the suspension to three weeks."

Backrower Higginbotham received his ban for an "objectively dangerous" shoulder charge on Rebels and Wallabies lock Matt Phillip during the eighth minute of the AAMI Park clash.

Higginbotham and Tui will miss the Reds' home games against the Brumbies and Blues and the away clash with the Jaguares.

Tui's suspension is another blow for new Reds coach Brad Thorn, with his youthful side deprived of two of their impact forwards.