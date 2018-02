BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said air strikes hit two towns in the eastern Ghouta enclave on Tuesday despite a Russian-ordered truce, but a Syrian military source denied this.

The UK-based monitoring group said helicopters dropped two bombs on the town of Shifouniyeh and a warplane struck the town of Aftaris. The military source denied the report.



(Reporting by Ellen Francis and Tom Perry; editing by John Stonestreet)