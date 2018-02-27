News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Man arrested on child sex charges allegedly involving nine-year-old Canadian girl
Man arrested on child sex charges allegedly involving nine-year-old girl

Rebels in Syria's eastern Ghouta deny blocking civilians from leaving

Reuters
Reuters /

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Rebel factions in Syria's eastern Ghouta denied on Tuesday preventing civilians from leaving the enclave near Damascus, or shelling an evacuation route that Russia had ordered.

"We have not prevented anyone and civilians make their own decisions," said Yasser Delwan, head of the local political office of the Jaish al-Islam faction.
Moscow, the Syrian government's key ally, has ordered the opening of a "humanitarian corridor" out of the insurgent enclave, where an offensive by Damascus and its allies has killed hundreds in the past week.

(Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Back To Top
feedback