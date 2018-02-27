Treloar left out for AFL pre-season opener

Star Collingwood onballer Adam Treloar is a notable omission from their opening AFL pre-season game against GWS.

But the Magpies say he will play in their second hit-out before round one.

Treloar took a couple of hits in their intra-club match last Thursday night and pulled up sore.

He was also seen going in for scans on Monday but said they were only precautionary.

"Everything's all good. It was a maintenance check. I've had a history of injuries that I make sure I'm looking after," Treloar said on Tuesday.

"With about three or four weeks before the season, you want to make sure you're in fine nick."

The Magpies will be without several frontline players for Thursday night's match against GWS in Canberra.

Darcy Moore, Jeremy Howe and Daniel Wells also did not play in the intra-club match, while Jamie Elliott and Alex Fasolo are returning from off-season operations.

Jordan De Goey is in the second week of his club-imposed suspension after being caught drink-driving.