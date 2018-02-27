Shorten ready to take on Adani: Cousins

Businessman Geoff Cousins says Bill Shorten told him he would revoke the licence for the Adani coal mine if the environmental evidence didn't stack up.

Anti-Adani campaigner Mr Cousins told the ABC's 7.30 program Mr Shorten was preparing to take a strong position against the proposed mine in regional Queensland.

"The key statement was that 'when we are in government, if the evidence is as compelling as we presently believe it to be, regarding the approval of the Adani mine, we will revoke the licence'," Mr Cousins told the ABC on Tuesday.