Bolt signs on for UK charity soccer game

Olympic champion sprinter Usain Bolt will live out a dream and play in Soccer Aid later this year.

The 31-year-old announced on Sunday that he was signing for a football team and South African outfit Mamelodi Sundowns hinted it was them by posting a picture on Twitter a day later.

But it was revealed on Tuesday morning that Bolt, who hung up his spikes after the World Championships in London last year, will take part in the star-studded Unicef match at Old Trafford on June 10.

Bolt will form part of a World XI which will go head-to-head with singer Robbie Williams's England XI at Old Trafford.

The world's fastest man, a Manchester United fan, has previously spoken of his desire to play football and once had a trial with German side Borussia Dortmund.

Bolt said: "It is my dream to make it as a professional footballer, so to be able to step out onto the pitch at Old Trafford in June, and play against some of football's biggest legends, is going to be remarkable."