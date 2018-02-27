AFL Giants give Griffen chance to impress

Greater Western Sydney veteran Ryan Griffen will get a chance to cement a half back spot in Thursday's AFL pre-season match against Collingwood.

Griffen impressed with his ball use from half back against the Swans in his first real hit-out since last yea, when two ankle injuries limited him to just three senior games.

He got half a game against Sydney and is scheduled to play three quarters on Thursday.

Co-captain Phil Davis has his first hit-out of 2018.

Fullback Davis and young defender Harry Perryman, who missed last Friday's practice match against Sydney with a minor back issue, have both been named in the squad for the clash with the Pies in Canberra.

With Nathan Wllson traded to Fremantle and fellow half back dasher Zac Williams sidelined long term by an achilles injury, midfield star Griffen is in contention to fill one of those vacancies.

"It's not as if Zac got injured and then we put him there. Ryan was doing all his pre-season as a half back regardless," Giants' coach Leon Cameron told AAP.

"We feel as though after a year out with the injuries he's had the best way to make a name for himself again and contribute to our footy club.

Cameron hasn't ruled out the possibility of Williams playing this year, after he ruptured his achilles last month, saying there was still genuine hope.

"If he was to come back, it would be right at the back end of the year rounds 21, 22, 23 finals going on."

Only a few Giants will have to wait until their final pre-season game against Sydney on March 9 to have a hit-out before round one.

That list includes ruckman Rory Lobb, forward Toby Greene and utility Brett Deledio, who played just seven senior games in his first season with the club last year, but is on track for round one.

"Deledio we've managed because we're actually trying to time his run," Cameron said

"So we all expect him to play next week and then play the week after in intra-club, so have two games under the belt and all going well we expect him to be playing round one."

Assistant coach Mark McVeigh will take charge of the GWS team on Thursday.