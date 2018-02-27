Races to watch at the national swim trials

COMMONWEALTH GAMES SWIM SELECTION TRIALS TO WATCH

Men's 200m freestyle

It has already been described as the fastest 200m freestyle field assembled in Australian swimming history. Rio 400m gold medallist Mack Horton is the defending champion but will be the hunted in a star studded field boasting fellow Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers, multiple national champ Cam McEvoy and young guns Elijah Winnington and Jack Cartwright.

Women's 100m freestyle

She's back. Cate Campbell will make her official return to competition after a 2017 sabbatical following her Rio Olympic disappointment. But the former world record holder won't have it all her own way thanks to her sister, former world champion Bronte, and young gun Shayna Jack.

Men's 100m freestyle

Chalmers may be Olympic 100m champion but he has never won a national title. He hopes to rectify that anomaly on the Gold Coast but it will be easier said than done. He will line up against the world's fastest man in a textile suit in Cam McEvoy and ex-dual world champion James Magnussen, back in action after a 2017 break to recover from a shoulder reconstruction.

Women's 100m backstroke

Australia's sole gold medallist at the 2017 world titles, Emily Seebohm, will be out to extend her remarkable dominance at the titles with an eye on a third-straight Commonwealth 100m backstroke title in April. A national team regular since the age of 14, Seebohm, now 25, won't be taking anything for granted in a field featuring Madi Wilson and former world junior champion Minna Atherton.

Women's 200m freestyle

Australian swimming's golden girl Emma McKeon will launch her bold bid to contest seven events including relays at the Gold Coast Games when she tackles her pet event on the trials program's opening night. The Olympic bronze medallist and world titles runner-up will be kept honest by 17-year-old Ariarne Titmus, a distance gun who announced her 200m intentions by anchoring Australia's 4x200m relay team to 2017 world titles bronze on international debut.