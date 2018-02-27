Stocks to watch on the Australian stock exchange:

CAB - CABCHARGE - up 3.5 cents, or 1.9 per cent, at $1.85

Cabcharge reduced its first-half loss to $5.1 million as an expanded taxi fleet helped revenue increase by 14 per cent in the face of competition from ride-sharing services such as Uber.

CGC - COSTA GROUP HOLDINGS - up 62 cents, or 10 per cent, at $6.85

The agricultural group upgraded its forecast for full-year underlying profit growth to about 25 per cent after half year profit rose 15 per cent, and it has struck a conditional agreement to by a NSW avocado farmer.

CTX - CALTEX AUSTRALIA - up $1.42, or 4.1 per cent, at $36.42

The fuel retailer will spend up to $120 million buying out its franchisees to have only company owned service stations by 2020.

ILU - ILUKA RESOURCES - up 37 cents, or 3.6 per cent, at $10.55

The mineral sands miner lifted full-year revenue by almost 40 per cent due to surging sales and higher prices for its products, but impairments weighed on the bottom line.

RIO - RIO TINTO - up $1.01, or 1.3 per cent, at $81.61

Rio Tinto has agreed to offload a bundle of aluminium assets including an Icelandic smelter for a total $345 million.

STO - SANTOS - down 6 cents, or 1.2 per cent, at $5.01

Santos says production at its LNG Hides plant and Kutubu gas facilities in Papua New Guinea have been shut down following the magnitude-7.5 earthquake and aftershocks in the country's southern highlands.