St Kilda ready for Paddy McCartin's return

Ben McKay
AAP /

Paddy McCartin will line up at centre half-forward as St Kilda begins the post-Nick Riewoldt era on Wednesday night.

McCartin will step into the breach vacated by his fellow number on draft pick when the Saints take on Carlton in their opening pre-season fixture.

Given the concussion woes that have beset the 21-year-old in three AFL seasons, it's a relief for the player and a boon for the club.

But coach Alan Richardson has urged Saints fans not to think of the big-bodied youngster as a ready-made replacement for the revered Riewoldt, who retired at season's end.

"The only way it's as simple as that is they both play forward. They're very different players," Richardson told AAP.

"Rooey was an up-and-back forward working his opponent off.

"Paddy is a contest closer to goal forward and that's what we want. That really works for us right now."

McCartin has been concussed six times in three years, and hasn't played senior football since June.

He has just 22 goals from the same number of games, with Richardson resolute that the forward can still blossom into the star that his draft position demands.

"We're really pleased with how he's going. He's in good shape. His form has been very solid," the coach said.

"Paddy is still learning the game, he's 20s in games played and has had a bit of bad luck with his concussions.

"We would have liked him to play more games but that's fine. Paddy's here for the long term and we know he's going to be an outstanding player for us.

"He'll play against Carlton and we expect him to play the week after with the real likelihood he's a staple part of our front group this season."

Enthusiasm for Wednesday night's contest isn't limited to Richardson and McCartin.

Everyone at St Kilda is eager to move on from last year's face-out that saw the club miss finals from 9-6 in the win-loss.

"They've been ready for a while and really ready to get out and play," Richardson said.

Fellow forward Josh Bruce and tall Tom Hickey won't be seen at Ikon Park but Richardson said the pair would contend for round one.

