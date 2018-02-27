Domino's denies supporting shares for CEO

Domino's Pizza will review its approach to buybacks following concerns the company's capital management supported the value of its shares while managing director Don Meij sold millions of dollars worth.

Responding to a query by the ASX, Domino's acknowledged that the sale of shares by Mr Meij near the time of a buyback could be perceived as a conflict of interest, but denied the purpose of the buyback was to hold up the price of the shares.

The ASX query followed reports by the Australian Financial Review that Mr Meij had offloaded shares during the buyback period and recently had five margin loans.

"The company confirms that its buyback programme has not been misused for price support to avoid a margin call being made in relation to shares held by the managing director," Domino's said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The rationale for the buyback is as disclosed to the market and has not been conducted for the purpose of avoiding the triggering of margin loan arrangements."

"The company will review and adjust its buyback protocols to address this perceived conflict."

Domino's announced a buyback of up to $300 million worth of shares in August, on the same day it revealed it missed its full-year earnings guidance.

It said at the time that the buyback, which was funded from new and existing debt facilities, would increase the efficiency of its balance sheet.

The company last week said Mr Meij had sold 433,463 shares for more than $18 million to meet tax obligations, and was transferring another 250,000 to a family trust as part of a reorganisation of his personal affairs.

It said he was left with 1.31 million shares in his own name and 537,000 in the trust.

A day later it said he would not sell any more shares during the current trading window, and then on Monday said there had never been a risk of a margin loan being triggered by the company's falling share price.

Domino's on Tuesday said the shares sold by Mr Meij over the past six months represented less than two per cent of the company's total issued share capital.

Domino's current market capitalisation is about $3.5 billion.

Its shares have fallen 40 per cent in the past nine months.