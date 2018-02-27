Cormann confident of inland rail return

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann says the government-owned rail track business will continue to provide a positive investment return, including from the $8.4 billion funding of the Melbourne-Brisbane inland rail project.

Senator Cormann was responding to Labor questioning over a recent Fairfax article quoting Australian Rail Track Corporation chief executive John Fullerton that the inland rail project won't generate enough revenue to cover its capital cost.

"We are very confident that the equity investment in the Australian Rail Track Corporation will continue to provide a positive return," Senator Cormann told a Senate hearing on Tuesday.

"The investment in the inland rail project, not only delivers revenues, it also delivers an uplift in the capital value of the business and it also enhances the value of the other lines that are operated by ARTC."