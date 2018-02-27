QUESTION TIME IN FEDERAL PARLIAMENT

WHAT WE LEARNED

* The prime minister promises (Bob Hawke style) that by 2020 Australia will be "the first country of our size to make broadband access universal".

* About half of the 220 Australians in the Iraq and Syria conflict zone have been killed, while some have returned home and are being monitored.

WHAT THE GOVERNMENT WANTED TO SPIN

* Bill Shorten would be a danger to Australia if he became prime minister because he is a puppet of unions.

WHAT LABOR WANTED TO TALK ABOUT

* Why does the prime minister get faster national broadband network speeds than other Australians.

THEY SAID WHAT

"Isn't it clear that the only thing that the prime minister has achieved is to make the internet speeds at Point Piper the envy of the rest of Australia?" - Bill Shorten.

"He is trying to run his politics of envy, he is class-war oriented." - Malcolm Turnbull on Shorten.

"The treasurer knows the rules on props. He has a shocking history with them." - Speaker Tony Smith slapping down Scott Morrison.

"This morning, the former deputy prime minister refused to rule out a return to the job. How long does the current deputy prime minister plan to stay in his role?" - Labor's Tony Burke gets a question ruled out of order.

"My strong advice to him ... is stay away from butter-knife wielding state ALP members of parliament." - Leader of the House Christopher Pyne advises Labor's Richard Marles.

TWEETED

@TimWattsMP Turnbull Malsplains to #qt that Hybrid-Fibre Coaxial Cable is made of copper.