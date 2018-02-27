Victoria right back in Shield final hunt

Victoria are back in the hunt for a fourth straight Sheffield Shield final after a 255-run thumping of Western Australia at the WACA Ground.

Victoria are back in the Sheffield Shield hunt after claiming a 255-run win over Western Australia.

The Bushrangers started the round in bottom spot but now temporarily sit first and should end it second once Queensland secures the win over South Australia.

Having played four draws already this season on a lifeless MCG pitch, Victoria made the most of the WACA deck that allowed for faster run-scoring and assistance for the quick bowlers.

That helped them post 392 in the first innings highlighted by 111 from Travis Dean.

Chris Tremain claimed 7-82 to help dismiss WA for 302 before Finch got rolling, ending up 151 not out in 122 balls for the Bushrangers to set the Warriors 469 to win.

Victoria's quicks Tremain (3-61), Scott Boland (3-44) and Peter Siddle (2-39) had WA 8-161 by stumps.

Then some fighting spirit from Josh Inglis (87) and Matt Kelly (41) helped WA at least get to the fourth day but it was all over before lunch when they were dismissed for 213.

The win puts Victoria back in the hunt for the final and a fourth straight Shield crown, with Finch delighted in the performance as he returned from national duties.

"I thought we played really well after Travis Dean probably set up our first innings with a brilliant hundred," Finch said.

"I think it will put us somewhere in the hunt and with two games to go it's still such an even competition that bottom place can still come and make the final."

WA returned from the Big Bash League break with an impressive home win over NSW but lost to Tasmania by an innings and 87 runs in Hobart and now lost to Victoria.

They are on the bottom of the table with two games left in Queensland and South Australia.

Coach Justin Langer couldn't hide his disappointment: "I feel really disappointed for the boys and for West Australian cricket because of the way we've played the last two Shield games.

"We can come up with some excuses but I really admired the fact that Aaron Finch came back to get 150 and Glenn Maxwell played really well. We can't use that as an excuse. I'm really disappointed about this result."