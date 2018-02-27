Addo-Carr faster, stronger for NRL season

Melbourne Storm speedster Josh Addo-Carr has sounded a warning to rivals that he's faster and stronger.

Already rated one of the quickest players in the competition, the 22-year-old winger has been working hard in the off-season on his technique with Melbourne's conditioning coach, former Olympic sprinter Adam Basil.

And he hopes to be rewarded with back-to-back NRL titles as well as NSW State of Origin honours.

"As everyone knows my best attribute is speed and I'm working really hard to try to get faster and stronger," Addo-Carr said.

"People say that I'm looking pretty fast and I'm certainly getting stronger.

"I used to hate doing leg weights but I love them now and I've gotten stronger there."

Addo-Carr says he's still pinching himself about his fairytale past 12 months.

After making his debut and playing nine games with Wests Tigers in 2016, Addo-Carr joined the Storm and finished the season as joint NRL top tryscorer with 23 tries, including a grand final double, and a premiership ring.

Late last year NSW coach Brad Fittler also named him as a possible 2018 Blues debutant.

"Honestly I couldn't believe the last 12 months - I always sit in bed and think, 'Wow, why me?'," Addo-Carr said.

"All the hard work I put in over the years has finally paid off but I've got the opportunity to go back to back so I'm looking forward to the challenges ahead."

He said it was no secret he hoped to play Origin this year but planned to just focus on playing well for the Storm.

"Hopefully Freddy (Fittler) sees I'm doing a good job," he said.

While initially thinking he would return to his close family in Sydney, Addo-Carr revealed he's already thinking of staying in Melbourne beyond 2021 when his current contract expires.

"I'm happy at the moment and enjoying life and playing football," he said.