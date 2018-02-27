Turnbull's mansion gets super-fast NBN

Malcolm Turnbull's Sydney mansion is getting super-fast speeds on the NBN, despite many Australians struggling with poor quality connections.

A Senate hearing was told taxpayers are spending $120 a month for Mr Turnbull's Point Piper mansion to get connection speeds of 100 megabits a second - while other customers are struggling to get a quarter of those speeds.

The prime minister said the NBN rollout in his electorate used copper HFC cables, which have been criticised for their poor speeds.

"This is the premium service that I and 411,000 other customers are receiving," Mr Turnbull told parliament on Tuesday.

"This is the one the Labor Party said was second-rate and outdated and should be dropped ... they can't have it both ways."

Kirribilli House in Sydney also has the NBN, but the Lodge in Canberra won't be connected to its premium 100 megabit service until after July.

Independent MP Andrew Wilkie said the copper network rollout was stalled in Tasmania and businesses were being quoted up to $20,000 to upgrade to fibre connections.

But Mr Turnbull said almost 60,000 premises in Mr Wilkie's Denison electorate were able to connect to the NBN, but there was a cost associated with choosing to go with more expensive technologies.