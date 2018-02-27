Gutherson out of Eels' NRL opening round

Clint Gutherson revealed he won't be fit for Parramatta's NRL season opener, allowing Bevan French to get the jump on him for the coveted No.1 jersey.

Clint Gutherson has been used in various positions across the Parramatta backline.

Gutherson is recovering from a devastating knee injury which cut short his breakout 2017 season and he hopes to be back within the first month of the new campaign.

While he had been pencilled in to return in round three, the 23-year-old is refusing to put a time frame on his comeback.

After a summer slogging it out in the Eels rehab group, he will begin full contact in the next week, or so.

Gutherson has been shuffled around the backline throughout his career but seemingly found a home at fullback last year.

French will start the Eels' round one clash against Penrith in the No.1 jersey and it sets up a battle between the two for the spot.

"It's good. If you don't have competition then generally the team isn't going to go too well," Gutherson told AAP of his battle with French.

"If people are fighting to be in the team, that's when you go out and perform.

"Me and Bevvy are close, we've been close since we got here.

"Me and Bevvy have spoken about what could happen when I get back and Brad (Arthur) is a very smart coach; whatever he does the boys will buy into it.

"I'm on modified contact at the moment, in the next couple of weeks I'll go to full contact. It's just a waiting game."

A frank and honest French admits he came into the season aware that he had work to do if he is to keep Gutherson out of the No.1 jumper.

While one of the game's most electric runners, he said last year he realised he wasn't fit enough to get the most out of himself and sought to match Gutherson's work ethic.

"My fitness; that's a difference I noticed between me and Gutho last year," French said.

"He went back and then bobbed up everywhere. His workrate and work ethic is second to none.

"He's probably up there as one of the fittest players in the NRL and it's something I really needed to work on over the off-season."